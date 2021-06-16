Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County Zoo's baby animal additions

By FOX6 News Digital Team
The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomed a bunch of new additions to the zoo family this spring.

The newest baby, born one month ago, is "Kumo" – a Japanese macaque – named after the Japanese word for cloud.

In the small mammal building, "Bristle" – a prehensile porcupine – arrived on May 11 and is said to be spunky and sassy.

And back on April 4, a South African bush baby joined the zoo family. The animal's gender is not yet determined, and it doesn't have a name.

All parents and babies are said to be doing great.

