Milwaukee County weekend freeway closure; EB I-894 lanes impacted
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is alerting drivers about an upcoming full, directional closure of eastbound I-894 between the Hale Interchange and Mitchell Interchange.
EB I-894 to shut down for weekend
What we know:
The closures on I-894 will allow crews to complete final paving operations along the corridor. This work will be conducted during a scheduled 54-hour closure this weekend.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
11:00 p.m. Friday, June 13 – 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 16:
- Eastbound I-894 is scheduled to close between the Hale Interchange and the Mitchell Interchange.
- Westbound I-894 will remain open to traffic.
NOTE: The eastbound I-894 exit ramp to WIS 36 (Loomis Road) will be closed starting Thursday, June 12 at 9 p.m. for equipment mobilization.
How to get around
Motorists are encouraged to use other regional routes such as I-43, I-41, and I-94 to get around the closures.
Access to businesses and residences will be maintained. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
View the full I-894 project website.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.