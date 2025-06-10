Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County weekend freeway closure; EB I-894 lanes impacted

Published  June 10, 2025 11:46am CDT
The Brief

    • Motorists should be aware that eastbound I-894 from the Hale Interchange to the Mitchell Interchange will be closed this upcoming weekend.
    • Construction crews will complete final paving on the stretch of freeway.
    • There are alternate routes available to drivers who must get through southern Milwaukee County.

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is alerting drivers about an upcoming full, directional closure of eastbound I-894 between the Hale Interchange and Mitchell Interchange. 

EB I-894 to shut down for weekend

What we know:

The closures on I-894 will allow crews to complete final paving operations along the corridor. This work will be conducted during a scheduled 54-hour closure this weekend.

11:00 p.m. Friday, June 13 – 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 16:

  • Eastbound I-894 is scheduled to close between the Hale Interchange and the Mitchell Interchange.
  • Westbound I-894 will remain open to traffic.

NOTE: The eastbound I-894 exit ramp to WIS 36 (Loomis Road) will be closed starting Thursday, June 12 at 9 p.m. for equipment mobilization.

How to get around

Motorists are encouraged to use other regional routes such as I-43, I-41, and I-94 to get around the closures.

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

