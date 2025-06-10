Milwaukee County weekend freeway closure; EB I-894 lanes impacted

article

The Brief Motorists should be aware that eastbound I-894 from the Hale Interchange to the Mitchell Interchange will be closed this upcoming weekend. Construction crews will complete final paving on the stretch of freeway. There are alternate routes available to drivers who must get through southern Milwaukee County.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is alerting drivers about an upcoming full, directional closure of eastbound I-894 between the Hale Interchange and Mitchell Interchange.

EB I-894 to shut down for weekend

What we know:

The closures on I-894 will allow crews to complete final paving operations along the corridor. This work will be conducted during a scheduled 54-hour closure this weekend.

11:00 p.m. Friday, June 13 – 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 16:

Eastbound I-894 is scheduled to close between the Hale Interchange and the Mitchell Interchange.

Westbound I-894 will remain open to traffic.

NOTE: The eastbound I-894 exit ramp to WIS 36 (Loomis Road) will be closed starting Thursday, June 12 at 9 p.m. for equipment mobilization.

How to get around

Motorists are encouraged to use other regional routes such as I-43, I-41, and I-94 to get around the closures.

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

