Lifeguards return, Milwaukee County water park springs back to life

article

The unofficial start to summer comes with warm weather and trips to the pool, and one Milwaukee County water park was happy to be open on Saturday, May 27

A lifeguard shortage closed down county water parks last year, including Cool Waters Aquatic Park.

"Lifeguards are so important. There's been so many jumps in, so many saves over the past five years that I've been a lifeguard," said Caroline Sargent. "It's very important for kids to have fun in the summer at the pool, but we also want them to be safe."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Andrea Wallace, the assistant director of recreation and business services, told FOX6 News they were able to beat last year's numbers of lifeguards.

"We started recruitment really early this year," Wallace said. "We had classes in December and January for our lifeguards."

Lifeguards at Cool Waters Aquatic Park

Now, with a staff of over 50 people, they are ready to open their doors and welcome people inside.

"I think Cool Waters are our premier facility, and people are really excited to get back in the pool," said Wallace. "This facility offers in all ability, all comfort level of water, so it's a zero-depth entry."

Featured article

Milwaukee County Parks hopes to have even more staff join them to keep families safe in the water.

"I would say if you're a young adult in the Milwaukee area who is a strong swimmer," said Sargent. "Maybe you're on the swim team, really consider becoming a lifeguard."

Three more pools are expected to open in June throughout Milwaukee County and stay open until August.