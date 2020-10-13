Milwaukee County virus numbers 'too high,' state sees record rise

Milwaukee County officials on Tuesday, Oct. 13 provided the latest updates and information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders are keeping a close eye on virus numbers as Wisconsin broke a record on Tuesday for COVID-19 cases and deaths in a single day.

Milwaukee County officials said numbers locally are not as bad as they are in other parts of the state, but people need to continue social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing practices.

"Wisconsin now has 10 of the top 20 metro areas with the highest infection rates throughout the country," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "Fortunately, Milwaukee County is not included on that list, but our numbers are still too high. So, it's important to stay vigilant."

On Monday, Wisconsin recorded close to 1,000 coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

