Milwaukee County virus numbers 'too high,' state sees record rise

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Milwaukee County COVID-19 update, Oct. 13

Milwaukee County officials on Tuesday, Oct. 13 provided the latest updates and information regarding COVID-19 in the area.

Milwaukee County officials on Tuesday, Oct. 13 provided the latest updates and information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders are keeping a close eye on virus numbers as Wisconsin broke a record on Tuesday for COVID-19 cases and deaths in a single day.

Milwaukee County officials said numbers locally are not as bad as they are in other parts of the state, but people need to continue social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing practices.

"Wisconsin now has 10 of the top 20 metro areas with the highest infection rates throughout the country," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "Fortunately, Milwaukee County is not included on that list, but our numbers are still too high. So, it's important to stay vigilant."

On Monday, Wisconsin recorded close to 1,000 coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

Wisconsin DHS: Record 3,279 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Wisconsin DHS: Record 3,279 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported a record rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths for a single day.

