Wisconsin DHS: Record 3,279 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 3,279 Tuesday, Oct. 13, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 155,471.

The reported case rise marks a new single-day record, surpassing the previous single-day high of 3,132 on Oct. 8.

There have been 1,508 deaths in the state, with 34 new deaths -- reported by DHS officials on Tuesday -- a record single-day increase. The previous single-day rise in deaths, 27, was reported on Sept. 30.

Of the positive cases, 8,601 have required hospitalization (5.5%), while 123,196 have recovered (79.3%), making for 30,731 active cases (19.8%).

More than 1.5 million have tested negative. More than 1.7 million have been tested.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).