Milwaukee County Transit System; 2025 marks 50th anniversary

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the Milwaukee County Transit System. In 1975, Milwaukee County acquired ownership of the transit system to keep it thriving. Leaders gathered Wednesday to unveil a new addition to its bus fleet.



The Milwaukee County Transit System will mark its 50th anniversary in 2025. On Wednesday, March 19, MCTS kicked off a yearlong look at the people and events that shaped public transit across Milwaukee County over the last 50 years.

What we know:

In 1975, Milwaukee County acquired ownership of the transit system to keep it thriving. It contracted Milwaukee Transport Services, Inc. (MTS) to handle the newly named Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus operation.

On Wednesday, March 19, MCTS employees, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and Milwaukee County Department of Transportation members will gather to unveil a new addition to its bus fleet.