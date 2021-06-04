Supervisor sues, alleges rights violations from May 2020 protest

A Milwaukee County supervisor is suing the county and the city of Milwaukee, alleging his constitutional rights were violated during a May 2020 protest.

Police arrested Supervisor Ryan Clancy for breaking a curfew. Clancy says he was in Shorewood, where there was no curfew, but claims police purposely directed protesters to Milwaukee – where there was a curfew in place.

The emergency curfew exempted media and government workers acting in their official capacities, something Clancy says means he was protected.

Law enforcement during a 2020 protest

Clancy captured images and expletive-laded video the night of May 31, 2020 prior to his arrest.

The lawsuit, filed a year later, states he was tackled and zip ties caused him injury. Plus, he suffered emotional distress and violation of his constitutional rights.

Video of a law enforcement officer approaching Milwaukee County Supervisor Ryan Clancy during a 2020 protest, prior to allegedly tackling him

"I’ve been chomping at the bit to file this suit. We’ve been waiting for that body cam video, right? I know that I saw officers wearing body cams," Clancy told FOX6 News. "The authorities have not disclosed any body cam footage or even the name of the arresting officers in this case. We’ve been waiting for that to come out. With one year passed, it seemed time to file the suit and try to compel them to give up any information that they do have."

Clancy said he is still waiting.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Ryan Clancy

The lawsuit also alleges the curfew was invalid, and its purpose was to "chill free speech and intimidate citizens." He asks a judge to say the order was invalid or unconstitutional and claims the Common Council has the power to issue such an order – not the mayor – unless council members can't meet promptly.

"I want to see the end of curfews in Milwaukee and end to the way they’re being rolled out right now," Clancy said.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett issued a curfew May 30, 2020, citing a night of damage, reckless driving and looting.

Law enforcement during a 2020 protest

Now, Barrett said in hindsight he would probably still make the same decision, citing: "police squad was damaged by these unlawful and violent actions of these separate individuals and a number of people began driving motor vehicles on sidewalks and into oncoming traffic lanes, and subsequently coordinated vehicular travel to various locations throughout Milwaukee to break windows and loot various retail establishments"

"We felt at that time it was the right decision. And I would probably make the same decision today. I don’t know it would go for four nights, but there was a lot of concern that morning," said Barrett. "I was on the phone with the governor, the police chief, the sheriff, the county executive and there was a lot of concern because of what happened in Minneapolis literally hours before that."

Clancy's charged were dropped. The lawsuit asks for an unspecified amount of money – that's damages, attorneys' fees and punitive damages. It asks the judge to rule that police and deputies violated Clandy's constitutional rights – unlawful seizure, arrest without probable cause.

FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department. The department said it won't comment on pending litigation.