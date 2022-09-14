Milwaukee County sheriff's squad in crash near 76th and Burleigh

A crash involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad was caught on camera Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Video from the intersection of 76th and Burleigh shows the collision.

Based on the video, it's hard to tell who was at fault.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for more information.

Both vehicles ended up with front-end damage.

It's unclear whether anyone was hurt.

