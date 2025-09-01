Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office K-9 Rock passes at age 12

article

The Brief A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office K-9 has passed away. K-9 Rock retired in September 2024 at the age of 12. Rock was a qual-purpose Patrol/EOD K-9.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, Sept. 1, the passing of K-9 Rock, who retired last September at the age of 12.

Rest in peace, K-9 Rock

What we know:

K-9 Rock served the people of Milwaukee County for about ten years with his handler, Sheriff's Sergeant D. Schlueter.

A post on the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Rock, was a dual-purpose Patrol/EOD (explosives detection) K-9.

Over the years, K-9 Rock and then-Deputy Schlueter assisted numerous law enforcement agencies and other organizations with U.S. Presidential, Congressional, and foreign dignitary visits, and other major events, including the ATF, FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Secret Service, United States Marshals Service, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers, every municipal police department in Milwaukee County, and sheriff's offices and police departments in Dane, Brown, La Crosse, Dodge, Walworth, Racine, Kenosha, and Rock counties.

One of Rock's liveliest tracking and apprehension jobs was assisting the West Milwaukee Police Department in locating and capturing an armed robbery subject, who was later tried and convicted.