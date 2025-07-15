Milwaukee County ramp resurfacing, improvement project along I-43/94

article

The Brief The state has approved money to resurface and improvement freeway ramps in Milwaukee County. Work on those ramps is set to begin July 21. This project is scheduled for completion by late 2025.



Ramp resurfacing project

What we know:

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says this project will resurface and make various improvements to multiple ramps to/from I-43/94 between the Mitchell Interchange and the Marquette Interchange.

Ramps to receive improvements include:

Howard Avenue ramps

Holt Avenue ramps

Lapham Boulevard ramps

National Avenue and 6th Street ramps

Additional project improvements:

Partial deck replacement on Howard Avenue bridge over I-43

Bridge deck overlay on Lapham Boulevard and Howard Avenue bridges over I-43

Traffic Impacts

What you can do:

Motorists can expect overnight ramp closures for paving operations and daily lane closures for intersection work and bridge deck overlays.

Northbound I-43 exit ramp to Holt Avenue to close for approximately 30 days for pavement replacement.

Multiple overnight closures of I-43 and Howard Avenue bridge for critical bridge operations.

Additional ramp and lane closures will take place as needed. Closures of consecutive ramps will be avoided.

This project is scheduled for completion by late 2025.