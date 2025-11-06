Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County police chase; drugs found in vehicle, driver arrested

Published  November 6, 2025 6:42am CST
The Brief

    • Drugs and a large amount of cash were found in a vehicle following a police chase in Milwaukee County. 
    • The pursuit began in Oak Creek and ended in the Marquette Interchange.
    • Charges will be referred to the District Attorney’s office. 

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning, Nov. 6 following a police chase in Milwaukee County. The pursuit began in Oak Creek and ended in the Marquette Interchange.

What we know:

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. The driver fled and led officers on a pursuit to I-94 northbound. 

A Milwaukee police officer successfully deployed a tire deflation device, and the vehicle continued into the Marquette Interchange, where it slowed and came to a stop. 

The driver was taken into custody after running from the scene. 

A search of the driver and vehicle recovered drugs and a large amount of cash. 

What's next:

Charges will be referred to the District Attorney’s office. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Oak Creek Police Department. 

