Milwaukee County police chase; drugs found in vehicle, driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning, Nov. 6 following a police chase in Milwaukee County. The pursuit began in Oak Creek and ended in the Marquette Interchange.
What we know:
According to the Oak Creek Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. The driver fled and led officers on a pursuit to I-94 northbound.
A Milwaukee police officer successfully deployed a tire deflation device, and the vehicle continued into the Marquette Interchange, where it slowed and came to a stop.
The driver was taken into custody after running from the scene.
A search of the driver and vehicle recovered drugs and a large amount of cash.
What's next:
Charges will be referred to the District Attorney’s office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Oak Creek Police Department.