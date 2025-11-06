Milwaukee County police chase; drugs found in vehicle, driver arrested

article

One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning, Nov. 6 following a police chase in Milwaukee County. The pursuit began in Oak Creek and ended in the Marquette Interchange.

What we know:

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. The driver fled and led officers on a pursuit to I-94 northbound.

A Milwaukee police officer successfully deployed a tire deflation device, and the vehicle continued into the Marquette Interchange, where it slowed and came to a stop.

The driver was taken into custody after running from the scene.

A search of the driver and vehicle recovered drugs and a large amount of cash.

What's next:

Charges will be referred to the District Attorney’s office.