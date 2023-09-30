Milwaukee County Parks cleanup, 'invest in our parks'

Milwaukee County Parks are filled with activities, including beer gardens, playgrounds and pools. You could soon see more money going toward improvements at your local park.

At Milwaukee’s Holler Park, people are talking trash.

"We see plastic bags. We see chip bags," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

With every piece of trash picked up, the focus turned to the treasure.

"Our parks are hidden crown jewels here in Milwaukee," said Crowley.

David Crowley joined his colleague for Park Volunteer Day Saturday morning, Sept. 30.

"It’s not just about our parks. This is about our entire community, all across Milwaukee County," said Crowley. "Making sure it stays beautiful and vibrant."

"We’re just bringing some awareness to the parks," said Micah Brown, a volunteer. "Even some of the folks in the county don’t know a lot about all of the parks."

On Thursday, Crowley presented a $3 million increase in the parks budget and a $20 million investment into parks facilities.

"For the first time, we have a surplus. What better way to invest in the community than within our parks," said Crowley. "Making sure that things like our restroom facilities can be open when people enjoy our outdoor spaces."

The parks provide so much to so many, and cleaning up trails, golf courses, beaches and beer gardens is a simple way to give back.

"If you’re super close to the trash, just use it. Just use it," said Brown.