Park sexual assaults, Milwaukee man sentenced

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to nine months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center for 2021 sex crimes that took place at county parks.

Mark Kaufert, 38, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault. He had initially been charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault.

As part of a plea deal, three felony bail jumping and two misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges were dropped.

The sheriff's office accused Kaufer of indecently exposing himself and, in one case sexually assaulting a woman, in the areas of Lincoln Park and Estabrook Park.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies were called to the area of Estabrook Park and the Oak Leaf Trail in Shorewood three different times on June 16, 2021 for such instances involving Kaufert.