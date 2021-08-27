Man accused of assault, exposing himself at Milwaukee County parks

article

A 37-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of indecently exposing himself, and in one case, sexually assaulting a woman, in the areas of Lincoln and Estabrook parks, officials say.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Mark Kaufert on Friday, Aug. 27 in connection with two incidents – on April 4, and June 16. He faces the following counts:

Three counts of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $1,000 fine, 90 days imprisonment, or both, upon conviction

One count of second-degree sexual assault, a Class C felony, carrying a penalty of up to a $100,000 fine, 40-years imprisonment, or both, upon conviction

Three counts of bail jumping, a Class A felony for which he could be fined $10,000, imprisoned for up to six years, or both

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas issued the following statement"

"The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division presented strong evidence to the District Attorney's Office that demonstrated Mr. Kaufert was the individual responsible for the offenses charged on or near the Oak Leaf Trail. As always, our investigative team demonstrated focus, resolve and commitment to solving these crimes. Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 414-278-4788."

