Milwaukee County park-and-ride; vehicles ticketed, eviction notices

Dozens of vehicles were ticketed early on Friday, Dec. 1 at a Milwaukee County park-and-ride lot.

Starting Friday, overnight parking is not allowed at park-and-ride lots in Milwaukee – as part of winter parking rules.

People that were parked in the Holt Avenue park-and-ride lot on Friday morning woke up to orange stickers on their vehicles. Those stickers noted the vehicles and any associated property have to be removed from the lot.

In 2020, Milwaukee County passed a resolution declaring a "right to shelter" – providing shelter to people who are homeless or lack access to some place safe to live.

If you or someone you know doesn't have a place to live, they say to call 211. For more information on parking regulations, visit the city's website.