Milwaukee County overnight closures on I-43 over multiple weekends

The Brief Drivers who frequent I-43 north of downtown Milwaukee should be aware of upcoming extended closures. WisDOT plans to have overnight directional closures over multiple weekends. This will will allow crews to conduct expedited storm sewer work, paving operations, and place traffic into its final configuration.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is alerting drivers of upcoming extended overnight closures on I-43.

Extended overnight closures

What we know:

Officials say the closures will affect I-43 between Brown Street and Capitol Drive in the city of Milwaukee. They say extending these routine overnight freeway closures into the morning hours over the next few weekends will allow crews to conduct expedited storm sewer work, paving operations, and place traffic into its final configuration.

Key details

Overnight directional closures will occur along I-43 over multiple weekends

Each weekend, only one direction, northbound or southbound, will be closed at a time

Overnight closures will occur roughly between the hours of 10pm - 8am the next morning

One lane will remain closed until approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings

Nearby detour routes will be signed

Weekend closure outlook

Weekend of May 2: Northbound I-43

Weekend of May 9: Southbound I-43

Weekend of May 16: Northbound I-43

Weekend of May 30: Southbound I-43

Weekend of June 20: Northbound I-43

A news release says all work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

For more information on the extended overnight weekend closures, visit the project website.