The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed more than 600 overdose deaths in 2021.

Of the 604 confirmed overdose deaths, officials said, 146 involved para-fluorofentanyl and 21 involved metonitazene – both opioids.

Toxicology reports are still pending on a number of other cases.

