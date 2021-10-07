Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County man critically missing, endangered: sheriff

Quindarin Turner

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help finding missing and endangered Quindarin Turner.

Turner, 22, is considered critically missing. The sheriff's office said he may be a threat to himself and others. He is described as 5'9" tall and 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who sees Turner is asked to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at 414-278-4788.

