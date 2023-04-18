Milwaukee County mental health services; $600K for communities of color

article

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley visited Walker’s Point Youth and Family Center on Tuesday, April 18 to sign a resolution allocating over $600,000 for community mental health services.

A news release says the money will address disparities in access to care and other mental health challenges faced by residents living in poverty, particularly in communities of color.

The resolution allocates just over $200,000 to Walker’s Point Youth and Family Center to implement two new licensed professional counselor (LPC) positions: a bilingual LPC and a LPC focused on LGBTQIA programming.

In addition, the resolution allocates $408,000 to support a contract with City on a Hill to expand responsive behavioral health services.

This is a developing story.

