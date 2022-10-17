Milwaukee County in 'medium' COVID risk; MCTS reinstates masks

Milwaukee County is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers. The community risk level went from low to medium – leading to new mandates in the county.

For Milwaukee County transit riders, masks are back on the buses.

"I think it’s good. I don’t think they should have ever taken it down," said Antoine Davenport, an MCTS rider.

Milwaukee County reinstated the mandate last Friday after the CDC raised the county's COVID-19 community risk level.

"I think they should. We don’t know what people got," said Randy Jones, an MCTS rider.

"I think it’s keeping us safe; keeping us where we need to be," Davenport said.

People stepping inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse are required to mask up too.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I don’t have a mask. I have to get one. But I’m willing to put one on, if that’s the rules you have to follow the rules," said Kevin Plesnik who was outside the courthouse.

"I’m asthmatic. It’s hard for me to breath underneath that for long periods of time. So it’s going to be a struggle if I get selected for jury duty," said Malissa Larscheidt.

Medical experts support the change.

"The reason we shifted into the medium category for Milwaukee County is mostly because we saw an increase in hospitalizations. We also saw an increase in case counts," said Dr. Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County.

Despite new coronavirus variants emerging, Dr. Weston hopes this increase is short-lived. He stressed the importance of vaccines and masking up.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"That’s how we keep immunity level high. That population based immunity high enough to prevent a real surge in disease burden, prevent a surge in hospitalizations and severe sickness," Weston said.

Milwaukee County and MCTS plan to provide guidance as COVID-19 rates remain fluid.