Milwaukee County massage therapist charged in alleged sex assaults

The Brief Prosecutors say Deondre Lewis continued taking massage clients and allegedly assaulting them even after his professional license was suspended. Records show Lewis and another man alternated ownership of Infinity Massage and Body Work between 2023 and 2025. Lewis is accused in multiple investigations dating back to 2018 and is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in December.



A Milwaukee County massage therapist is facing new sexual assault charges, despite having his professional license suspended a year earlier.

What we know:

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Deondre Lewis continued taking clients at Infinity Massage and Body Work, where he was also involved in ownership.

Deondre Lewis

It was in August 2023 when investigators say a man came forward to report what he called a "violating" experience at the Wauwatosa business. Prosecutors said Lewis sexually assaulted the client.

He was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and was later convicted of a misdemeanor when the charge was knocked down. His license was suspended.

In September 2024, Lewis appeared before the City of Milwaukee’s licensing committee seeking renewal for Infinity Massage and Body Work’s Third Ward location. The matter was placed on hold, but investigators say Lewis continued seeing clients – and taking advantage of them.

Dig deeper:

In July 2025, prosecutors again charged Lewis with sexually assaulting clients while working at the same business. State records show ownership of Infinity Massage and Body Work shifted between Lewis and a man named Myles Hecimovich between 2023 and 2025.

Investigators also revealed Lewis had been the subject of five other criminal investigations tied to client assaults dating back to 2018.

Lewis did not return calls for comment, and his attorney has not responded.

What's next:

He is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing in December.