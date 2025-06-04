Milwaukee County July 3 drone show; to light up sky over McKinley Beach

article

The Brief A drone show promises to bring the sky to life over McKinley Beach in Milwaukee County on July 3. The drone show will feature three waves of drones lasting approximately 14 minutes each. Guests can look forward to a variety of food vendors and beverage options, including local favorites.



County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee County Parks announced on Wednesday, June 4 that a drone show will light up the sky life over McKinley Beach on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

About drone show

What we know:

According to a new release, the drone show will feature three waves of drones lasting approximately 14 minutes each. The show will blend cutting-edge drone technology with an original synchronized soundtrack for a 45-minute performance.

Viewers can expect images of Milwaukee’s most iconic landmarks, and other patriotic and local themes.

What they're saying:

"Milwaukee County is at its best when we come together to create memorable, inclusive experiences for everyone. We’re proud to bring the community together for this first-of-its-kind drone show, highlighting not just our beautiful lakefront but the creativity and collaboration that make Milwaukee County so special," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "Thanks to the Milwaukee Parks Foundation’s incredible efforts to secure sponsorships, this drone show is another example of how we’re investing in our parks, our neighborhoods, and our shared sense of community pride."

"Milwaukee Parks Foundation is proud to support efforts that bring people together in parks. We are grateful to the many partners who came together to reimagine a beloved community celebration in an innovative and inclusive way," said Rebecca Stoner, Executive Director of Milwaukee Parks Foundation.

Show details

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Location: McKinley Beach and surrounding areas

Start Time: Approximately 9:15 p.m., after dark

Show Duration: 3 waves of around 14 minutes each (total ~45 minutes)

Make-Up Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Music: A synchronized soundtrack will accompany the drones, available for personal download by attendees in most viewing zones.

Public Viewing Areas: Viewing areas for the drone show will be available at McKinley Beach and McKinley Park, offering expansive lakefront views for attendees. The show will also be visible along Milwaukee’s shoreline, creating a spectacular backdrop for all who gather to watch.

Event parking details:

Parking Start Time: 2 p.m., first come first served

Parking Fee: $20 per vehicle

Coast Guard Station Lot and McKinley Tennis Courts Lot: See event map

Free Handicapped Parking: Available on Lincoln Memorial Drive in designated spaces

Access details:

Access Start Time: 2:00 p.m., first come first served

Viewing Area Reservation: Begins at 2:00 p.m., no early access permitted

Overnight Parking/Camping: Strictly prohibited on July 2nd and 3rd

Designated Viewing Areas: See event map for locations

Amenities:

Food & Beverages: Guests can look forward to a variety of food vendors and beverage options, including local favorites.

Restrooms: Portable and accessible restrooms along with those at the McKinley Marina will be available.