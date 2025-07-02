Milwaukee County July 3 drone show: know before you go

article

The Brief A drone show promises to bring the sky to life over McKinley Beach in Milwaukee County on July 3. Milwaukee County Parks is sharing what you should know ahead of the brand-new drone show. The drone show will feature three waves of drones lasting approximately 14 minutes each, blending drone technology with an original synchronized soundtrack.



As Milwaukee County is swapping out its fireworks for a new show this Independence Day weekend, Milwaukee County Parks is sharing what you should know ahead of the brand-new drone show.

What we know:

The drone show will light up the sky over McKinley Beach on Thursday, July 3.

The drone show will feature three waves of drones lasting approximately 14 minutes each, blending drone technology with an original synchronized soundtrack for a 45-minute performance.

Viewers can expect awe-inspiring images of Milwaukee’s most iconic landmarks, and other patriotic and local themes.

What you should know

Know Before You Go:

Portable and accessible restrooms along with those at the McKinley Marina will be available.

The evening will feature a welcome and live remarks from County Executive David Crowley.

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Location: McKinley Beach and surrounding areas

Start Time: Approximately 9:15 p.m., after dark

Show Duration: Three waves of around 14 minutes each (total ~45 minutes)

Make up date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Music: A synchronized soundtrack will accompany the drones, available for personal download by attendees in most viewing zones. The soundtrack can be found here: https://app.skystreamevents.com/FYMT

Public viewing areas:



Viewing areas for the drone show will be available at McKinley Beach and McKinley Park, offering expansive lakefront views for attendees. The show will also be visible along Milwaukee’s shoreline.

Parking and access:

Parking start time: 2 p.m., first come, first served

Parking fee: $20 per vehicle

Coast Guard station lot and McKinley tennis courts lot: See event map below

Free accessible parking is available on Lincoln Memorial Drive in designated spaces

Overnight parking/camping is strictly prohibited on July 2 and 3

Designated viewing areas: See event map below

Event map, courtesy of Milwaukee County Parks

Food & Beverage Options:

Parks staff and additional vendors will serve food and beverages throughout McKinley Beach and park after 3 p.m.

Parks beer stands serve Molson Coors, Lakefront Brewery and White Claw hard seltzers, along with Pepsi products. Proceeds from beer sales help support future park projects.

Additional food vendors include:

Flips Donuts

Heavenly Roasted Nuts

Rolling Cones Ice Cream Truck

Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Park

Sweet Delight Kettle Corn

Public Safety:

To ensure everyone’s safety, roads near the event area may close just before and during the show, and the drone launch zone near the pier will be restricted. Local law enforcement, Milwaukee County Park Rangers and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand to keep everything safe and fun.

