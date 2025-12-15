Milwaukee County Judge Dugan trial; inside jury selection

The Brief Newly released court records provide insight into jury selection for Judge Hannah Dugan’s trial. Eight potential jurors were dismissed due to bias concerns, conflicts, or fears tied to the case. The trial centers on allegations that Dugan helped an undocumented man evade immigration enforcement.



New court documents are offering a detailed look at how jurors were vetted – and why some were removed – ahead of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan’s trial.

What we know:

As part of the process, jurors were required to complete questionnaires aimed at determining whether they could be fair and impartial in a high-profile case involving a sitting judge.

Those questionnaires and follow-up questioning span 132 pages of court documents obtained by FOX6. The records outline how prosecutors and defense attorneys narrowed the jury pool for Dugan’s trial, in which she is accused of helping an undocumented man evade immigration enforcement earlier this year.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

Court records dated Dec. 11 show potential jurors were asked whether they had prior knowledge of the case and about their opinions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the federal government. Answers that raised concerns led to additional questioning behind closed doors inside Judge Lynn Adelman’s chambers.

By the numbers:

Documents show potential jurors returned to court last Thursday for that follow-up process. Eight people were ultimately removed from consideration.

Three prospective jurors were dismissed after expressing bias against Judge Dugan, her actions, or after stating they had already formed an opinion of guilt based on news coverage. Two others cited scheduling conflicts involving their children, including one who was also ill.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

One potential juror said they could not remain impartial after viewing surveillance video connected to the case. Another told the court they feared retaliation from the current administration. One additional juror was excused because of a work-related conflict.

On Monday, there were 13 jurors instead of 14 after one called in sick.