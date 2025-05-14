Milwaukee County Judge Dugan indicted; motion to dismiss filed

article

The Brief Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan filed a motion to dismiss the federal indictment filed against her. A federal grand jury indicted Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan on Tuesday. Dugan is accused of helping an undocumented man evade arrest by immigration agents at the county courthouse last month.



Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan filed on Wednesday, May 14 a motion to dismiss the federal indictment filed against her on Tuesday.

Motion to dismiss

What we know:

The motion to dismiss filing reads as follows:

"Dugan is a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge. She was arrested and indicted for actions allegedly taken in and in the immediate vicinity of her courtroom, involving a person appearing before her as a party. The government’s prosecution of Judge Dugan is virtually unprecedented and entirely unconstitutional—it violates the Tenth Amendment and fundamental principles of federalism and comity reflected in that amendment and in the very structure of the United States Constitution.

"The problems with this prosecution are legion, but most immediately, the government cannot prosecute Judge Dugan because she is entitled to judicial immunity for her official acts. Immunity is not a defense to the prosecution to be determined later by a jury or court; it is an absolute bar to the prosecution at the outset."

You can read the complete motion to dismiss.

Grand jury indictment

What we know:

A federal grand jury indicted Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan on Tuesday. She's accused of helping an undocumented man evade arrest by immigration agents at the county courthouse last month.

Hannah Dugan

The grand jury's indictment was procedural. Federal prosecutors had already had a complaint against Dugan and said they would pursue the indictment, which means the case against Dugan will move forward.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The secretive grand jury process consists of 16 to 23 members where a federal prosecutor presents evidence to determine if there is "probable cause" to believe a crime was committed by an individual.

Federal prosecutors present their evidence in private chambers, sometimes with witnesses, to establish that cause. Dugan herself was not allowed in court for that process.

Judge accused

The backstory:

Flores Ruiz is accused of misdemeanor battery. He was in Dugan’s courtroom for a hearing in the case on April 18.

Federal filings said Dugan was made aware that federal agents were present outside her courtroom to arrest Flores Ruiz, a Mexican national previously removed from the U.S. in 2013, according to federal filings.

Filings said Dugan left the bench and told the agents to go to the chief judge’s office down the hall. While there, federal prosecutors said a courtroom deputy told investigators Dugan returned to the bench and was "pushing" Flores Ruiz’s case through.

Federal prosecutors said Dugan then later escorted Flores Ruiz through a jury door, and then told de la Rosa she and her client the two should leave through the back door of the courtroom.

Eduardo Flores Ruiz

According to federal prosecutors, Flores Ruiz reentered the public hallway, where they were spotted by two DEA agents. The agents said they watched Flores Ruiz and de la Rosa walk "briskly" toward an elevator bank on the opposite end of the floor from Dugan’s courtroom and rode the elevator down to the first floor along with one of the agents. Filings said Flores Ruiz was later arrested by federal agents, outside the courthouse, after a short foot chase.

A week later, federal prosecutors charged Dugan in a federal complaint with obstructing or impeding a federal agency and concealing Flores Ruiz to avoid discovery and arrest.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dugan was arrested by federal agents at the Milwaukee County Courthouse on April 25. She was brought before a federal magistrate judge that morning.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court later suspended Dugan indefinitely after she was arrested and charged. Retired circuit court judge and former prosecutor David Feiss was brought in to handle Dugan’s calendar.

Last week, Feiss granted de la Rosa’s motion to withdraw as Flores Ruiz’ defense attorney in the county criminal case for a conflict of interest. Flores Ruiz has since been indicted by a federal grand jury of re-entering the U.S. after being previously deported.