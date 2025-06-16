Milwaukee County Judge Dugan case; new court filings ahead of hearing

The Brief The federal government filed another request to deny an outside group from filing briefs in Judge Hannah Dugan’s case. Dugan is accused of helping a man evade immigration agents in her courthouse. A judge still has to rule on whether those briefs will be accepted.



The federal government filed another request to deny an outside group from filing briefs in Judge Hannah Dugan’s case on Monday, June 16.

What we know:

A scheduling hearing is set for this Wednesday. It comes ahead of Dugan's next court date this week.

Monday was a deadline as Dugan and the federal government filed motions in the case, ahead of the planned jury trial next month.

The backstory:

It goes back to April, when Eduardo Flores-Ruiz was in Dugan's Milwaukee County courtroom. The undocumented man, who was deported once before, was there for a criminal misdemeanor case.

Federal agents showed up to arrest him.

Judge Hannah Dugan. Sketch courtesy L.D. Chukman.

Dugan spoke with the agents outside her courtroom, before she allegedly directed Flores-Ruiz to leave through a private exit.

Federal agents arrested Dugan a week later.

Last month, a federal grand jury indicted Dugan for helping Flores-Ruiz evade arrest and obstructing federal agents.

She pleaded not guilty in the case, which has become a focal point as part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Dig deeper:

Critics believe Dugan's arrest went too far and is trying to discourage judicial opposition.

Dugan's attorneys argue the charges are wrong, and that she has judicial immunity supported by more than 400 years of legal precedent. They have asked a judge to dismiss the case.

Supporters of Judge Hannah Dugan protest outside federal courthouse in Milwaukee

But federal prosecutors say Dugan is not above the law.

"There's a lot going on in this case," said attorney Jonathan LaVoy with Kim & LaVoy, S.C. "The issue really, in this case, comes down to whether Judge Dugan was acting in her official capacity and whether or not she's immune."

More than 130 former state and federal judges have asked the court to file in support of Dugan's motion to dismiss, while a conservative law firm has asked the court to join in support of the government.

A judge still has to rule on whether those briefs will be accepted.

"This is a separation of powers kind of situation and I think everyone is hungry for an answer to this question, because I don't think this is going to be the last time that we deal with circuit court judges having interactions with people that are undocumented," LaVoy said.

What's next:

While the trial is set for July, it will likely be pushed back, as the parties will need time to respond before the district court decides on Dugan's motion to dismiss.