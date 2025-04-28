Milwaukee County Judge Dugan arrested; supporters, critics speak out

The Brief Following the arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan, the community is still showing support for her. However, people are also critical of Judge Dugan's actions. Some of that criticism came from Republican lawmakers and the Republican Party of Milwaukee County.



Following Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan's public arrest, the community support for her is showing no signs of slowing down.

FBI agents arrested Judge Dugan on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Since then, there have been about three or four rallies and press conferences embracing her.

Judge Hannah Dugan in handcuffs

Supporters of Judge Dugan

What they're saying:

Supporters are encouraging the public to keep the momentum going.

But there are others who say the judge brought these charges on herself.

"We stand here today to affirm our unwavering support for Judge Hannah Dugan," said Eileen Figueroa from Forward Latino.

Support is going strong days after Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest.

"It is my sincere hope these charges against her are swiftly dismissed," said attorney Ann Jacobs.

Ann Jacobs

On Monday, April 28, 2025, more than a dozen city, county, and state leaders declared their stance.

In a press conference hosted by Forward Latino, speakers gathered outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse, the same place where, just four days earlier, FBI agents placed the judge in handcuffs.

"A public spectacle designed to humiliate a sitting judge," said Jacobs.

Dugan is accused of helping an undocumented man evade I.C.E. agents inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Supporters blasted the idea of immigration enforcement attempting arrests inside a courthouse.

They said courts should be safe and secure places for everyone, built on due process.

Paul Erickson

"Judge Dugan was simply doing her job," said Paul Erickson with the Greater Milwaukee ECLA.

Those critical of Judge Dugan

What they're saying:

"She violated the law, she did not do her job, she's being an activist judge," said Hilario Deleon, Chairman of the Republican Party of Milwaukee County.

Hilario Deleon, Chairman of the Republican Party of Milwaukee County

He says the alleged charges show Dugan put the public in danger by helping the man, accused of battery, escape.

"These judges must be held accountable, and they are no different than anybody else just because they are wearing a black robe," added Deleon.

Similar thoughts from Republican State Senator Van Wanggaard, who says when taking the charges at face value, Dugan was wrong.

"Every time you have a judge that oversteps, and overreaches where that at, every single judge is affected by that," said State Sen. Van Wanggaard.

Wanggaard says there has to be some kind of consequences for what happened.

Those within the GOP say they hope in this case justice is served.

Off to Washington, D.C.

What's next:

Meanwhile, supporters with Forward Latino say Dugan was following the constitution.

They're heading to Washington D.C., to make the case that Dugan was following the constitution.