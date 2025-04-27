Milwaukee County Judge Dugan arrested; reserve judge to take her cases

article

The Brief Cases that were assigned to Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan are now being taken over by a reserve judge starting on Monday, April 28, following her arrest. Milwaukee County Chief Judge Carl Ashley made the announcement on Sunday. Earlier this month, prosecutors say the judge obstructed justice, and on Friday, April 25, she was arrested.



What we know:

Milwaukee County Chief Judge Carl Ashley said starting on Monday, April 28, all of Dugan’s calendar will be covered by a reserve judge.

Earlier this month, prosecutors say the judge obstructed justice, and on Friday, April 25, she was arrested.

Investigators say she helped Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and escape from her courtroom. Court records show she heard ICE agents were in the hallway.

She reportedly sent the agents who said they had an administrative warrant for Flores-Ruiz to the chief judge's office down the hall. Prosecutors say when she came back, she ushered Flores-Ruiz and his attorney out of court through a non-public hallway.

Dugan appeared in handcuffs Friday morning before a magistrate judge. She was eventually released on her promise to come back to court as her crowd of supporters grew.

Dugan has served as a circuit court judge since 2016 and won re-election in 2022.

She is due back in federal court on May 15.