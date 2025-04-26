Milwaukee County Judge Dugan arrested; protests outside FBI

The Brief A Milwaukee judge has been arrested by the FBI on charges of obstruction. Judge Hannah Dugan has been federally charged, accused of helping an undocumented man avoid ICE agents at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. A protest outside the FBI Milwaukee Division took place on Saturday, April 26.



A protest is underway following the arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan.

She was arrested by federal agents on Friday, April 25. She's accused of helping an undocumented man avoid immigration enforcement at the county courthouse.

The protest took place outside the FBI Milwaukee Division in St. Francis on Saturday, April 26.

