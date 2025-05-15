Milwaukee County Judge Dugan accused; supporters of judge protest

The Brief Supporters of suspended Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan are making their voices known. Hundreds protested outside of the federal courthouse in downtown Milwaukee on Thursday, May 15. Dugan, herself, has not made a public comment on the federal charges against her.



FOX6 News was the only TV station to question Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan after she pleaded guilty to federal charges on Thursday, May 15.

Judge Dugan remains silent

What we know:

FOX6's Jason Calvi asked the judge the following as she was leaving the federal courthouse on Thursday morning.

"Judge Dugan, if you had to do it again, would you do it the same? Judge Dugan, your response. Do you have judicial immunity, judge?" Calvi asked.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan leaves federal court

Judge Dugan did not respond to any of the questions.

Supporters of judge protest

What they're saying:

While the circuit court judge is not talking, her supporters are. More than 100 protesters huddled outside the federal courthouse on Thursday in defense of the suspended judge.

Supporters of Judge Hannah Dugan protest outside federal courthouse in Milwaukee

"We are not being given the due process. We’re entitled to and we will fight back against this un-Democratic assault on our American constitution and on our American freedoms," said William Walter of Our Wisconsin Revolution.

Supporters of Judge Hannah Dugan protest outside federal courthouse in Milwaukee

"I think the administration got out of it what they were hoping to with the headlines. But she has complete and total purview over her court. And I think when some of the facts come out, it’s going to be quite clear, that she did nothing wrong," said Darryl Morin, National President of Forward Latino.

Dugan's attorneys

What they're saying:

Dugan's defense attorneys agree. On Wednesday, they asked a federal court judge to throw out the case. They said Dugan has judicial immunity, protection from prosecution for her official acts as a judge.

But other lawyers question that.

"Judges have criminal immunity only from judicial actions, like a ruling in a case. They do not have immunity from what are called ministerial actions, like for example, ordering somebody out of the courtroom," said Howard Schweber, UW-Madison Professor Emeritus.

What's next:

Before the judge's trial in July, a federal judge will weigh the arguments over tossing the case.

What is at stake? This case touches on the national fight over immigration and deportation.

For now, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended Dugan while this case plays out.