Milwaukee County judge breast cancer diagnosis; “Power of pink is saving me"

A Milwaukee County judge wants to share the power of the color pink.

Judge Ana Berrios-Schroeder is fighting breast cancer. Her doctor found her cancer in January.

"I went in for my regular mammogram and I went in about two months late because I was too busy doing my job. I postponed it," Berrios-Schroeder said.

Judge Ana Berrios-Schroeder

Now, months into her treatment, Berrios-Schroeder is using her platform to advocate for early detection and prevention. It's a role she never imagined for herself when she picked out her office decor.

Berrios-Schroeder is the first Latino in charge of Milwaukee County's domestic court. She was elected to Branch 13 in 2023.

Judge Ana Berrios-Schroeder

When Berrios-Schroeder started adding touches of pink to her chamber, it was to symbolize strength and compassion.

Student groups tour the courthouse, and as part of the experience, they stop to see Berrios-Schroeder's chamber.

"The empowerment I saw in these young men and women. Embracing each other. I heard statements...you see, women can do it, too," Berrios-Schroeder said.

Since her breast cancer diagnosis, Berrios-Schroeder has continued to add pink reminders to her space. She uses pink to show support for other women with breast cancer.

"The power of pink is saving me and hopefully the power of pink will hopefully save others," Berrios-Schroeder said.

Berrios-Schroeder also hopes women will talk with their doctors to learn about their personal breast cancer risks.