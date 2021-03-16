Milwaukee County judge arrested on child porn charges

A Milwaukee County judge was arrested on tentative charges of possession of child pornography.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the judge as Brett Blomme, age 38, a circuit court judge in Milwaukee County.

The arrest comes after an investigation into "multiple uploads of child pornography through a Kik messaging application account in October and November 2020," DOJ officials said. After "linking those uploads" to Blomme, search warrants were executed at his chambers, vehicle and homes in Milwaukee County and Dane County -- and Blomme was arrested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

DOJ officials noted, as in any criminal proceeding, Blomme is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and a criminal complaint is expected to be filed Wednesday -- formally charging Blomme.