Milwaukee County Jail in-custody death; no criminal conduct

article

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office issued its final determination on Friday, Sept. 29 into the March 2023 in-custody death of 37-year-old Terrance Mack. Officials ruled no criminal conduct was committed by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) employees.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that Mack’s death, while natural, was caused by Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease.

The MCSO extended thoughts and prayers to Mack's family.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Per MCSO protocol, an internal review has been opened into the matter to determine whether any agency policies or procedures were violated.