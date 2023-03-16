Milwaukee County Jail death, man found unconscious in cell

article

A 37-year-old man died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail, the sheriff's office announced Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was found unconscious and nonresponsive in his cell around 9:15 a.m. during a scheduled medication pass. Jail staff and first responders from the Milwaukee Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead around 9:50 a.m.

The man had been at the jail since Jan. 31 on multiple charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, the sheriff's office said.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death.