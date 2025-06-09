Milwaukee County Jail deaths, sheriff's office responds to criticism

The Brief There have been two deaths at the Milwaukee County Jail since March. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office sent out a strongly worded email condemning criticism from some elected officials about those deaths. People are encouraged to attend a county meeting on June 17 to share testimony and any concerns about the jail.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is firing back at criticism over deaths at the county jail.

Some elected officials say there has been a lack of transparency and not enough is being done to prevent the deaths.

Jail criticism following deaths

What they're saying:

There have been two deaths at the Milwaukee County Jail since March 2025.

The sheriff's office sent out a strongly worded email on Monday, June 9, condemning criticism from some leaders about those deaths (can be viewed in full at the end of the article).

Those officials are standing by their words.

"I share the goal of all those involved that we want to have a functional, safe jail," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Justin Bielinski.

Bielinski says he wasn't trying to start a fight when he sent out this statement last week, demanding transparency and accountability regarding recent deaths at the county jail.

Milwaukee County Jail

Sheriff's office responds

What they're saying:

But it's drawing ire from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement on Monday, MCSO says it has been on the receiving end of unnecessary criticism, saying it's been "accused of irresponsibility" and calling some criticism "disingenuous and dishonest," pointing out its participation in a 42-page jail audit completed last October.

It also held a community town hall in March.

"It was an opportunity for the public to know, hey, we’re taking this audit seriously and this is what we’ve done thus far," said Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball.

Now it is standing by 18 changes made at the jail, from implementing a suicide watch officer to improving mental health.

Inside the Milwaukee County Jail

They declined to go on camera Monday, instead referring FOX6 back to the statement.

"It shows a real disregard for the lives that have been lost in the jail," said Casey Serrano from the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

Serrano has been working with some of the families who have lost loved ones, and says the sheriff's office is deflecting.

"There will be no justice for their children until these deaths in the county jail stop," Serrano added, sharing the same sentiment as Bielinski worried criticism couldn't be accepted and turned into real change.

Letter from Milwaukee County Supervisor Justin Bielinski

"I’m questioning what is necessary to be done being done to ensure safety of the occupants of the jail. That’s my number one concern," said Bielinski.

Serrano says her group would like to see an accountability council be formed with members of the public to promote transparency.

Supervisor Bielinski is encouraging people to attend a county meeting next Tuesday (June 17) to share testimony and any concerns about the jail.

Full statement from MCSO

What they're saying:

Recently, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has been accused irresponsibly by three elected officials, including one who claimed, falsely, that MCSO lied in its own claim to have taken specific steps to better protect the lives of Milwaukee County Jail (MCJ) occupants, particularly those at risk of suicide and other self-harm. Two other officials—members of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors—issued a news release accusing MCSO of being neither accountable nor transparent regarding the operation of the MCJ and efforts to make it safer for occupants — this despite MCSO encouraging and participating in a jail audit that these officials supported, and implementing specific changes recommended by this audit, changes that have been reported and documented.

One death in custody is one too many. This is a position that has been championed by MCSO for several years, with Sheriff Denita Ball strongly encouraging and later welcoming the County Board-commissioned audit by Texas-based Creative Corrections of the MCJ’s practices and policies, especially where they pertain to occupant suicides and general occupant and worker safety and wellbeing. However, it is disingenuous and dishonest to suggest that applicable changes were not sought and implemented in the MCJ until the audit was done or have not been implemented at all.

The fact is that 18 relevant policy and practice changes have been created and implemented at the MCJ –some starting before the jail audit was commissioned or completed– over the past several years.

These changes, which are in the public record, have been shared with the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, and are easily accessible, even to elected officials who claim falsely that these changes don’t exist, are that MCSO has created, installed, or implemented, in the MCJ:

A dedicated suicide watch officer implemented in our high security unit: Their only duty is to monitor occupants on suicide watch (Feb. 2024). A work group specially trained to work in the jail’s mental health unit (including suicide watch assignments) and discipline units. This group contains 1 dedicated Captain, 2 Lieutenants and approximately 17 officers. All assigned officers on the SMT (Special Management Team) have completed 20 hours of Crisis Intervention Partners training sponsored by NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), as well as additional post-specific training Jan. 2025). A chaplaincy program specifically for occupants. Occupants can request to see the chaplain through the kiosk system. He is also on site every Tuesday (Sep. 2024). All-staff training in the dispensing of NARCAN. Overdose deaths are a significant jail threat. All posts that have occupant or citizen interaction now have NARCAN kits. (April, June 2025) The First Time Offenders therapy program – important, given the documented heightened risk of self-harm by people experiencing incarceration for the first time; the program addresses: A) Psychological effects of the incarceration experience, factors that contribute to criminal behavior, and cognitive and environmental approaches to turn around criminal behavior. B) Strategies that Program participants can use to help them make effective life and behavioral changes, decrease feelings of shame while increasing feelings of empathy, and practice mindfulness and self-regulation. C) Learning objectives and development of skills that include, but are not limited to, self-awareness, positive subconscious thoughts, goal setting and achievement, empathy, positive relationship building, and self-direction. D) The goal of the First Time Incarceration Counseling Program is to help occupants lead fulfilling, meaningful, and productive lives and avoid behaviors, environments, and other factors which may increase their risk of recidivism (June 2023). Suicide Watch Barrier Project – the installation of steel bars on the top tier of a housing unit disciplinary pod, with the goal of creating more safe living space for occupants placed on suicide watch, a space staffed by one dedicated officer whose sole focus is occupants on such watch (Aug. 2023). The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) suicide watch protocol, designed to help MPD better care for arrestees who are suicide risks and to help MCSO identify and prepare to book and properly care for MPD arrestees who will be booked into the MCJ (March 2025). The cancellation of a 24-hour watch policy. Previously, Wellpath’s policy required occupants to remain on suicide watch for a minimum of 24 hours. That resulted in unnecessarily long periods of time that occupants were on watch. Eliminating this requirement allowed mental health professionals to better prioritize their treatment time to those who needed it most (Dec. 2024). A direct observation policy that requires that anyone identified as having suicidal risk be kept in direct observation in the MCJ booking room until a MHP can see them (Dec. 2024). The addition of a weekly suicide watch compliance audit to accompany all-shift monitoring of suicide watch paperwork (March 2025). Daily monitoring by an experienced senior supervisor for suicide watch compliance (Q1 2024). Additional training for probationary staff RE: suicide watches and suicidal behavior (Nov. 2024). Updated post orders for all areas including suicide watch areas (Jan. 2025). "Targeted" training for staff on suicide prevention and mental health awareness, including scenario-based training relevant to a correctional setting – all based on a lesson plan provided by auditor Creative Corrections’ mental health subject matter expert (May 2025). A Capital project plan for the replacement of all cell doors in the mental health unit, as well as the removal of light switches from inside those cells. Some of the glass was replaced on cell doors in the mental health unit as well to allow for better direct sight observation (April 2025). A Capital project plan for an updated body scanner for new occupant bookings (April 2025). Bi-lingual signage RE: available mental health care programs in all housing units (Jan. 2025). A Capital project submitted for the creation of suicide watch cells in the booking area, padded cells in the mental health unit, and two disciplinary units (April 2025).

Additionally, in May, MCSO was accepted into Falcon Inc.’s Suicide Prevention Pilot Program. Falcon, a nationally renowned consultancy and management firm specializing in healthcare, behavioral health and security in the corrections sector, will, in a manner, further audit the MCJ’s suicide prevention measures and help MCSO improve and strengthen those measures.

These positive changes in the operation of the Milwaukee County Jail in its safeguarding of occupant lives are not boasts. They are material evidence that the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has held itself to a higher standard and has taken seriously its own and community and other governmental calls for changes that will better protect jail occupants and workers, alike.

But don’t just take our word. In its final audit of the MCJ, Creative Corrections wrote, "These findings demonstrate MCJ’s significant commitment to corrective action, safety, and policy improvement. Areas rated as partially compliant are not due to inaction, but rather to ongoing processes such as capital improvements, interagency coordination, or extended monitoring to confirm sustained compliance. With continued effort and appropriate support from Milwaukee County leadership, MCJ is well positioned to achieve full compliance across all identified areas."