Milwaukee County Jail death, woman's family voices concerns

The family of Cilivea Thyrion, a 20-year-old woman who died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail last year, hopes to address "ongoing concerns" surrounding inmate treatment.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the 20-year-old had been in custody since February 2022 on strangulation and battery charges before her Dec. 16, 2022 death. The sheriff's office said at the time she was found "conscious, but in distress in her cell" and ruled her death an "apparent suicide."

The family, Attorney B'Ivory LaMarr and The Milwaukee Alliance, a community activist group, came together Tuesday, Feb. 28. In a media advisory, the group said Thyrion had a history of mental health challenges, including self-harm and ingesting objects, and died at the jail after choking on a diaper.

Cilivea Thyrion with her mother, Kerrie Hirte

Thyrion's mother, Kerrie Hirte, is seeking justice for her death. It was the second alleged suicide death at the jail in the past eight months, the group said, following the death of Brieon Green; they are calling for a facility audit of suicide prevention protocols and policies.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued its formal determination on Jan. 11, finding "no basis for criminal liability related to the June 2022 death by suicide of Green on the part of any person, including any employee of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)."