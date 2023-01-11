Milwaukee County Jail death; no 'criminal liability,' Brieon Green suicide

article

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued its formal determination on Wednesday, Jan. 11, finding "no basis for criminal liability related to the June 2022 death by suicide of Brieon Green on the part of any person, including any employee of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)."

Less than three hours after 21-year-old Brieon Green was arrested for charges that included disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office found him dead by suicide in his jail cell on June 26, 2022.

Loved ones said Green's suicide was completely preventable. The family and their attorney met with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office Thursday, Dec. 1. They said surveillance video showed a correctional officer pass by Green's cell as he was taking his own life.

The video is part of an investigation led by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.

The MCSO noted in a news release, "Any loss of life by one’s own hand or by accident is tragic. Our thoughts and prayers continue for Mr. Green’s loved ones."

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has opened an internal investigation into the matter to determine whether any MCSO policies or procedures were violated and to see if any additional steps can be taken in the future.