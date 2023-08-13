Milwaukee County Jail death, man had 'several chronic illnesses'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Jail inmate diagnosed with several chronic illnesses died at a hospital Sunday morning, Aug. 13.
The sheriff's office said a 58-year-old man has been in custody since Aug. 8, serving a sentence for failure to support. He was hospitalized around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday after experiencing heightened symptoms that appeared to be related to his chronic conditions.
Officials said because the man was an occupant of the Milwaukee County Jail his passing necessitates an in-custody-death investigation, which is being led by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.