Milwaukee County Jail death; final report released

A year after her death, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has shared the final report on a death inside the county jail that occurred last year.

On Dec. 16, 2022, 20-year-old Cilivea Thyrion died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail. The medical examiner’s office said she died by suicide from choking on parts of a diaper.

Thyrion was on suicide watch at the time for trying to eat other inedible objects.

At one point, Thyrion called for help and officers say she gestured to her neck as if she couldn't breathe. Officers went in and used the Heimlich maneuver, but that was when she became unresponsive.

Per the report, Thyrion was later pronounced dead after paramedics arrived.

"We empathize with Ms. Thyrion’s family as they continue to work through this tragedy," the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said in light of the report being released.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office completed its review of an investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office into Thyrion’s death in August, coming to the conclusion that there was no no criminal wrongdoing.

No charges were filed.