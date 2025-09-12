Milwaukee County Jail death, man had 'medical emergency:' sheriff

article

The Brief MCSO said a man had a "medical emergency" and died in custody at the jail. The sheriff's office said he was found unconscious and non-responsive in a cell. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a man had a "medical emergency" and died in custody at the jail on Friday night, Sept. 12.

According to the sheriff's office, the man had been in custody at the jail since Sept. 4. He was transferred there to face criminal charges after he completed a prison sentence at Waupun Correctional Institution for other charges.

The sheriff's office said the man was found unconscious and non-responsive in a cell while meal service was underway. Jail staff performed CPR, deployed NARCAN and attempted other lifesaving measures, and 911 was called.

Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said, and he was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said it offers condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

Per Wisconsin law, the MCSO is not investigating itself in this matter. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.