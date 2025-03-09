Milwaukee County I-894 crash; driver revived, arrested for OWI

article

The Brief Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on I-894 near Loomis Road on Sunday, March 9. The driver of the striking vehicle was unconscious and initially pulseless at the crash scene. She was revived by medical personnel. She was arrested for operating while intoxicated and will face a criminal charge of OWI 1st - causing injury.



A 26-year-old woman was arrested for OWI following a crash on I-894 near the on-ramp from Loomis Road early Sunday morning, March 9.

Two-vehicle crash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at approximately 4 a.m. Officials say one car, driven by a suspected intoxicated driver, struck another car.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 26-year-old driver of the striking vehicle, who was unconscious and initially pulseless at the crash scene, was revived by medical personnel and taken to the hospital.

She acknowledged she had consumed alcohol prior to the crash, according to the sheriff's office. She tested over the legal limit.

She was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated and will face a criminal charge of OWI 1st - causing injury.