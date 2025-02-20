Milwaukee County I-41 rehabilitation; state OKs $41.4M project

article

The Brief Wisconsin has given the green light for a $41.4 million rehab project of I-41 in Milwaukee County. The project is set to begin on March 1. Work is scheduled to be completed by late summer 2026.



Wisconsin has approved a $41.4 million rehabilitation project along I-41, from W. Burleigh Street to Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee County.

Zignego Company, Inc. is the prime contractor for the project. Construction is scheduled to begin March 1.

Improvements

What we know:

Resurfacing of existing pavement on I-41 within project limits

Pavement rehabilitation and improvements on various ramps within corridor

Replacement of existing noise wall at southbound Hampton Avenue entrance ramp

Installation of new noise wall along east side of I-41, south of W. Silver Spring Drive

Structure improvements to multiple bridges including overlays and painting

Add northbound and southbound auxiliary lanes between Burleigh Street and Capitol Drive, and add southbound auxiliary lane between Hampton Avenue and Capitol Drive for improved merging at ramps

Traffic Impacts

What we know:

Long-term lane closures and overnight lane closures along I-41 within project limits.

Overnight lane closures to begin March 1.

Long-term lane closures scheduled to begin mid-March.

During long-term lane closures, traffic will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes. Traffic will be reduced from three lanes to one lane only during overnight hours.

Ramp closures will take place as needed.

Schedule

What's next:

Work is scheduled to be completed by late summer 2026. A construction shutdown is anticipated over the winter months.

All work is weather-dependent and subject to change. Visit the project webpage at: https://projects.511wi.gov/41rehab/