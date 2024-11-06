Milwaukee County high-speed police chase; driver arrested

article

A man was arrested after prosecutors say he led police on a high-speed chase in Milwaukee County, with speeds reaching 115 mph.

29-year-old Damion Thomas has been charged with the following felonies:

2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Operating a Motor Vehicle to Flee or in an Attempt to Elude an Officer

Pursuit details

According to the criminal complaint, at 12:21 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, a West Allis police officer was on patrol near 58th and Mobile when he saw a silver Nissan with heavy window tint.

The officer followed the vehicle and discovered that the registration plates were suspended, and the registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license.

The complaint goes on to say that the officer activated the squad car’s lights and sirens in an attempt to pull the vehicle over. The driver did not pull over but instead sped up and led the officer on a 12.3-mile pursuit.

During this pursuit, the fleeing Nissan traveled from residential streets in West Allis, onto eastbound I-94 and northbound I-43, and then through residential neighborhoods in Milwaukee. During the course of this pursuit, the Nissan reached top speeds of 115 mph on the freeway and 90-95 mph in residential streets, ran many red lights and stop signs, and traveled the wrong way down a one-way street, per the complaint.

While fleeing, the vehicle swerved around motorists that were on the road, and other motorists had to divert to the side of the road. Because the fleeing vehicle was not stopping, the officer conducted a PIT maneuver. After the successful PIT maneuver, the driver and only person in the vehicle, identified as Damion Thomas, was arrested, per the complaint.

Later on, it was revealed that Damion Thomas had a warrant from Racine County.

Cash bond was set at $2,500 for Damion Thomas. He's due in court on Nov. 8 for a preliminary hearing.