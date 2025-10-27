Milwaukee County health leaders encourage residents to get flu shot

The Brief Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and health leaders are encouraging residents to get their flu shot. Annual vaccination remains the best way to prevent the spread of influenza and protect community health. In 2024, only 37% of Milwaukee County residents received their flu shot.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley along with other health leaders are encouraging residents to get their flu shot.

What we know:

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman, and Wisconsin Health Secretary Kirsten Johnson gathered at Outreach Community Health Centers to encourage Milwaukee County and Wisconsin residents to get vaccinated against influenza.

In 2024, only 37% of Milwaukee County residents received their flu shot.

The flu can cause serious illness, hospitalization, and even death, especially among children, seniors, and individuals with chronic health conditions.

Annual vaccination remains the best way to prevent the spread of influenza and protect community health.

Following remarks, County Executive Crowley, Dr. Weston, and Secretary Johnson received their flu shots, administered by pharmacists at Outreach Community Health Centers.