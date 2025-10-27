Milwaukee County health leaders encourage residents to get flu shot
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley along with other health leaders are encouraging residents to get their flu shot.
What we know:
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman, and Wisconsin Health Secretary Kirsten Johnson gathered at Outreach Community Health Centers to encourage Milwaukee County and Wisconsin residents to get vaccinated against influenza.
In 2024, only 37% of Milwaukee County residents received their flu shot.
The flu can cause serious illness, hospitalization, and even death, especially among children, seniors, and individuals with chronic health conditions.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Annual vaccination remains the best way to prevent the spread of influenza and protect community health.
Following remarks, County Executive Crowley, Dr. Weston, and Secretary Johnson received their flu shots, administered by pharmacists at Outreach Community Health Centers.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Office of County Executive David Crowley.