Milwaukee County historic flooding; West Allis cleanup underway

Southeast Wisconsin saw historic and dangerous flooding this past weekend (Aug. 9-10).

Catastrophic flooding has impacted Milwaukee and other surrounding communities.

West Allis cleanup

What we know:

Cleanup is underway in West Allis after floodwaters damaged homes and destroyed belongings across the city over the weekend.

One of the hardest-hit areas was near 81st Street and Rogers Street, where lawns are now piled with water-damaged items that must be thrown away. In response, the city has placed large dumpsters in affected neighborhoods for residents to discard ruined property.

Officials say the first dumpster filled up in less than two hours. So far, seven dumpsters have been deployed, with plans to empty and return them as needed.

What they're saying:

"In some locations, it’s very overwhelming," said Dave Wepking, West Allis’ director of public works. "Where you look at the residents and the amount of damage they sustained given the flooding that incurred on their property. There are areas where structurally, there are concerns.

Wepking said the city is trying to outsource additional dumpsters to reach more neighborhoods. He anticipates cleanup will take two to three weeks.

Severe water damage

What we know:

Neighbors spent much of the day drying out their homes and throwing away water-damaged belongings after the heavy flooding.

One resident shared a video with FOX6 News showing water rising rapidly inside his apartment. He said the flooding began around 2 a.m., giving him only minutes to get his family to higher ground.

"As I got to seeing the water climbing higher, I noticed, like, ‘It’s about to be in the house in a couple of minutes.’ So, I tried to get as much stuff off the ground as I can, but I wasn’t fast enough, apparently. But the basement was filled up, I started hearing the glass breaking in the basement," said Anthony Miller, whose home was flooded.

Miller said he has contacted FEMA and is awaiting a response. In the meantime, he added, residents looked out for one another during the storm — warning neighbors about how quickly the water was rising.

His focus now is on rebuilding.

