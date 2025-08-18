Milwaukee County flood damage; recovery timeline uncertain as victims recover

The Brief Flood debris piles continue growing in Milwaukee County after historic flooding. Milwaukee County is sending extra trucks and equipment to help overwhelmed cleanup crews. Residents say the loss is devastating, but they’re counting blessings amid the damage.



The piles of flooded furniture, carpet and other debris seem to keep rising after southeast Wisconsin’s historic flooding last weekend.

Milwaukee County is sending additional help to some cities hit hardest.

Local perspective:

Glendale resident Gloria Harmon walked into her basement where her furniture, keepsakes, and memories were all washed away in just a matter of hours.

"We had a sectional that was here – it was floating. And covered in sewage," Harmon said. "It’s devastating. Just to see all the stuff – we had a lot of stuff down here – and to see it all gone."

Her items were destroyed by the floodwaters and now sit in a pile outside her home.

It’s just one pile out of hundreds outside houses near Milwaukee River Parkway in Glendale.

Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy said some neighborhoods were hit so hard it only took a few stops to entirely fill a disposal truck.

"Piles of debris that are as tall or taller than me. About eight feet deep, that are the entire length of people’s properties," Kennedy said. "So many homes that lost so much – even with all the trucks we had going – we realized there’s still so much out there."

What they're saying:

On Monday, Kennedy said the city’s disposal company added a dump truck and a front-end loader to speed up the process. In addition to that, the county is sending four more dump trucks and another front-end loader.

"Have had folks assess the damage, and they’ve realized that we’re really hard hit," Kennedy said.

As the city and the county count the piles of damaged items, residents like Harmon count their blessings.

"Just see everything you worked hard for – it’s heartbreaking. It’s the things that you don’t think about that you take for granted. "So, I’m just thankful," Harmon said.

Dig deeper:

Both the City of Glendale and the City of Milwaukee say there really is no timeline for when they’ll be able to pick up and clean up all the debris. Officials say they’re working as fast as they can, but encourage residents to call the Department of Public Works and the city if they need help.