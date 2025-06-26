Milwaukee County facial recognition technology resolution amid debate

The Brief A resolution passed the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors surrounding the potential use of facial recognition technology on Thursday, June 26. Supervisors voted unanimously for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to work with partners and community stakeholders to create a plan to regulate the potential use of this technology. The resolution calls for a final recommendation no later than May 2026.



Milwaukee County is taking steps to balance public safety and constitutional rights.

What we know:

A resolution passed the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors surrounding the potential use of facial recognition technology on Thursday, June 26. The supervisors voted unanimously for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to work with partners and community stakeholders to create a plan to regulate the potential use of this technology.

Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez is spearheading the effort.

"Facial recognition technology has been proven to disproportionately affect communities of color and young women," he said. "The more facial recognition technology, the more people are able to criminalize people executing their First Amendment rights. I feel this is an issue not left or right."

He's also worried about immigration enforcement officers using the technology.

"There are a lot of protests, there are a lot of actions that take place in my district, specifically that fight [...] against technology like ICE coming to grab whoever they want, kidnap people off the street just basically," Miguel Martinez said.

What they're saying:

During a committee meeting earlier this month, the MCSO said it had unofficial talks with a company about data sharing.

"Our intent is not to install it on existing cameras where you are walking through the courthouse and it is scanning your face to identify you," said MCSO Chief Deputy Brian Barkow. "That is not our intended purpose, it is to obtain an image to make an identification in violent crime incidents."

Intentions the ACLU of Wisconsin is concerned about as the Milwaukee Police Department also pursues facial recognition technology.

"Despite whatever good intentions local leaders may have, once that data is in the pipeline, there is nothing they can do with it," said Amanda Merkwae of the ACLU of Wisconsin.

What's next:

The resolution calls for a final recommendation no later than May 2026.

FOX6 News reached out to the MCSO for comment but has not yet heard back.