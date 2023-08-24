Milwaukee County electric buses temporarily out of service

article

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Thursday, Aug. 24 it will remove all Nova Bus LFSe+ battery electric buses from the CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line temporarily. This is due to a manufacturer's recall, officials said.

Nova Bus, the manufacturer of the electric buses, notified MCTS of a potential issue that may have occurred during the manufacturing process. While the risk is low, MCTS made the decision that the CONNECT 1 BRT will be served by clean diesel buses until the batteries have been replaced. The electric buses are operated only on the BRT.

Nova Bus formally notified MCTS about the potential concern via letter on August 24, 2023. Following a thorough safety-related analysis of the issue, Nova Bus has determined the bus is still safe to drive. However, MCTS will park the buses at its maintenance facility as a precautionary step.

Battery replacements under this recall will be performed on all eleven electric buses at no cost to MCTS.