Milwaukee County deputy squads hit in 3 separate crashes

Three different Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office squad cars were involved in separate crashes Friday morning, Dec. 23.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a deputy's squad car was parked to help block traffic around a crash at I-41 and North Avenue. A car struck the parked squad and had to be towed from the scene with "disabling damage."

Around the same time, a separate crash occurred at I-41 and Mayfair Road. A deputy and K-9 were at the scene of a three-car crash when their squad was struck and sustained minimal damage.

A third squad was struck around 12:25 p.m. at I-41 and Watertown Plank Road. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

No one was injured in the crashes, including the K-9.

The sheriff's office reminds motorists to move over or slow down for stopped emergency and maintenance vehicles.