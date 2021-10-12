COVID in Milwaukee County, officials discuss latest

Milwaukee County officials, including County Executive David Crowley, on Tuesday, Oct. 12 provided information and updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crowley said roughly 2,900 Milwaukee County employees, or 72%, have submitted proof of COVID-19 vaccination or requested an exemption. A mandate for county workers took effect Oct. 1.

Milwaukee County Transit System staff and departing seasonal workers with Milwaukee County Parks were not included in the vaccine requirement figure.

Milwaukee County employs more than 4,000 people, Crowley said.

